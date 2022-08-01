Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off intense heat, a few storm chances

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day, kicking off the hot streak with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures above 100. Isolated storm chances move in later tonight and may provide some heat relief for those that see them... they start to the NW around 8PM and move E from there.

8 PM storms
8 PM storms(wowt)
10 PM storms
10 PM storms(wowt)

Best chances are N of the Metro where there is a slight risk for severe potential. The main threats are hail up to 1″ and strong wind gusts. The metro sees a storm chance between 9-11PM.

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

The heat holds on with even more intense heat expected for our next 6 First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday. Highs will climb to 100 in the Metro with feels like temps near 105... closer to 110 S of the Metro.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

A ridge of high pressure will keep the heat around all week but it won’t be quite as intense Wednesday or Thursday with highs in the low 90s... we’ll see another chance for storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The ridge of high pressure will also work to funnel in smoke from fires burning out to the W... don’t be surprised if you see hazy skies or even smell smoke at times this week.

Smoke forecast
Smoke forecast(wowt)

By Friday the intense heat returns with a jump to the mid 90s... we’ll near 100 by Saturday!

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

