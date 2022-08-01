6 First Alert Day: Monday is the start of a stretch of dangerous heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is warm and muggy out the door this morning and that heat will be the story for at least the first half of the week. That is why today remains 6 First Alert Day to signify the start of the heat wave.

First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Highs today will jump into the mid 90s with heat index values reaching the triple digits for a few hours. That is due to dew points hanging around the muggy range on the muggy meter.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday is now likely to be the worst of the heat in this stretch with a high jumping to near 100 in the afternoon. Heat index values up near 110 are possible during the worst of it.

Heat Index Tuesday (WOWT)

The heat should last into Wednesday with this round with highs still likely to be in the mid 90s before cooling off some Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The one wild card that could help shave a couple degrees off the highs would be a layer of wildfire smoke streaming in off of new fires that sparked over the weekend in the west. That would stay elevated and likely not impact air quality but could act like clouds and help keep us from getting quite so hot.

Wildfire Smoke (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.