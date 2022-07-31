Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013.

It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.

But nine years later they still live much as they always did.

Many other winners haven’t been as lucky, suffering personal setbacks and lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams.

The latest winner of a big jackpot came Friday, when a single ticket sold in Illinois matched the numbers for a $1.337 billion Mega Millions prize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerry reacts to Trump's 9/11 comment
Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday
Union leaders plead to increase criminal charges after Metro bus driver assaulted
Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting
Crews are battling a wildfire in western Nebraska
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
Crews are battling a wildfire in western Nebraska
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting
1 dead in overnight shooting on Lake Street