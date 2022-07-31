David’s Morning Forecast - Heat and humidity returns today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds rolled into the metro just before sunrise this morning along with some patchy fog. The clouds are hanging mainly across the far eastern edge of Nebraska, with Fremont on westward seeing sunshine. The low clouds and fog should thin out quickly this morning with sunny skies returning for the afternoon. Temperatures should warm quickly once the sun returns, readings in the middle 80s by Noon and highs around 90 this afternoon. Higher humidity will mean a heat index in the middle 90s, so it will definitely feel hot and humid today.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A weak cold front will try to sneak into the area this evening which could spark an isolated storm. Chances for that rain are slim, most of us will stay dry. Unfortunately, that front will not have a big impact on our temperatures.

The heat just continues to build on Monday, with highs climbing into the middle 90s. By Tuesday, highs could be pushing 100 across parts of central and eastern Nebraska. That may be the best chances for the metro to make a run at 100 depending on cloud cover. We may have some smoke in our skies from fires to the west, and that will have an impact on temperatures as well. Still, highs in the middle to upper 90s are expected for the rest of the week.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Plenty of humidity will be around as well, though it may back of slightly later in the week. That will mean our heat index will likely top 100 degrees just about every day. So while the thermometer may not officially say 100, it will still feel very hot every afternoon. The prolonged nature of the heat will make heat illness more likely as the impact of the hot weather builds day by day.

Heat Index This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.