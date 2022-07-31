David’s Evening Forecast - Long stretch of heat on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gray skies early this morning gave way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon along with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures have warmed into the low 90s around the metro, with heat index readings in the upper 90s. A southwest breeze of 10 to 20mph is really the only thing helping to slightly cool things off tonight. Temperatures will remain quite warm all evening, only cooling to around 81 by 10pm.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

A batch of clouds should roll in by morning, with a spotty shower possible to start the day. Unfortunately that rain likely doesn’t amount to much and won’t really act to keep us any cooler. The clouds should thin out by mid-morning allowing us to heat up quickly. Temperatures likely reach the middle to upper 80s by noon. Highs should to out in the middle 90s in the metro, but with the humidity the heat index likely climbs to around 100. There is another slight chance for a spotty afternoon storm, however the majority of the area should stay dry.

Heat Index Forecast Monday (WOWT)

Tuesday will likely mark the hottest of the week with our best chance to make a run at 100 degrees. Some high clouds will likely be on the increase in the afternoon, with may stop the thermometer just shy of that 100 degree mark. However, the humidity will still make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon. There is another chance for an isolated afternoon storm, but once again most of the area will likely stay dry.

Heat Wave Begins Monday (WOWT)

The heat will stick around through the rest of the week, with highs between 94 and 97 each afternoon. However, it may not feel quite as intense as there are some signs the humidity could drop off a little bit after Wednesday. Rain chances remain rather spares through the weekend and into next week.

