Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are still on the scene of a wildfire in western Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Horak says the large fire is south of Gering and Scottsbluff.

Troopers were working to evacuate residents in the area late Saturday night.

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.