Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska

Crews have been battling a wildfire in western Nebraska
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are still on the scene of a wildfire in western Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Horak says the large fire is south of Gering and Scottsbluff.

Troopers were working to evacuate residents in the area late Saturday night.

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerry reacts to Trump's 9/11 comment
Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday
Union leaders plead to increase criminal charges after Metro bus driver assaulted
Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting
Crews are battling a wildfire in western Nebraska
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting
1 dead in overnight shooting on Lake Street