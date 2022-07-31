1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting.
Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday.
Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, identified by police as 31-year-old Davonta Williams, was sent to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.