Union Omaha hires Bob Warming as an advisor

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bob Warming has been at it for 44 years and he’s not done. The former Creighton and UNO head coach is joining the Owls as Technical Advisor. He will team up with Jay Mims again, they coached together for several years at Creighton.

“It has been 12 years since Jay and I worked together,” said Bob Warming. “In that time, he has become an elite coach. Elite in the big things. Elite in the bits and pieces. He and Bobby are great to be around, and the players make all of us in Omaha proud. So grateful for this opportunity. We are going to have some fun.”

He ran the Bluejays program for 12 years and led it to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances. Warming also helped UNO win its first NCAA Tournament game in 2020.

“Coach Warming is an incredible coach but an even better person,” said Union Omaha Head Coach Jay Mims. “Having his knowledge and experience around the team is such a great resource to have. I look forward to spending time with him and having so much fun again on and off the field.”

