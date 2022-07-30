Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 29

This week’s most-viewed coverage included some special sniper training, a tragic boating accident and a hotel worker accused in a wedding theft.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 29.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark

Police snipers from across the country were in Omaha for training.

Police training is all about recreating real-world scenarios and sometimes learning skills you hope you never really have to use.

5. Omaha neighbors say portion of Bancroft Street in desperate need of paving

The city sets aside $6 million a year to pave substandard streets if a majority of adjacent property owners agree to split the cost.

Developers in Omaha decades ago put in streets that won’t meet standards today.

4. Millard parents, educators remain hopeful for new school year

Millard is the first major school district in the Omaha metro area to go back, starting Aug. 10. Many parents are hopeful this year will be better than the last two.

Two weeks from Tuesday, we'll see the first major school district return to class.

3. Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery

After careful driving and putting just over 50,000 miles on the odometer one couple was shocked by a major transmission repair.

Many of us have owned a vehicle we babied but that didn’t prevent a Nebraska couple from paying a major repair cost.

2. Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake

Authorities were investigating an incident at Bennington Lake that left three people injured.

The latest on the investigation into why three tubers slammed into a wall at Bennington Lake.

1. Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft

A hotel worker is accused of stealing more than $6,000 from wedding cards.

After the happiest day of their lives, a Nebraska couple endures shocking disgust and heartbreak.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave
2. Health officials warn of toxic algae at Nebraska lakes
3. Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
4. Millard parents and educators remain hopeful for new school year
5. Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake
6. Werner settles 2020 crash lawsuit for $150 million
