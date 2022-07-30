Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 29
This week’s most-viewed coverage included some special sniper training, a tragic boating accident and a hotel worker accused in a wedding theft.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 29.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark
Police snipers from across the country were in Omaha for training.
5. Omaha neighbors say portion of Bancroft Street in desperate need of paving
The city sets aside $6 million a year to pave substandard streets if a majority of adjacent property owners agree to split the cost.
4. Millard parents, educators remain hopeful for new school year
Millard is the first major school district in the Omaha metro area to go back, starting Aug. 10. Many parents are hopeful this year will be better than the last two.
3. Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
After careful driving and putting just over 50,000 miles on the odometer one couple was shocked by a major transmission repair.
2. Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake
Authorities were investigating an incident at Bennington Lake that left three people injured.
1. Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
A hotel worker is accused of stealing more than $6,000 from wedding cards.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.