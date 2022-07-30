Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change.

The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.

Market organizers say the farmers market will be open its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and parking is available at the Baxter Arena lots surrounding lot 26.

The market will return to Aksarben Village the following Sunday, August 7.

