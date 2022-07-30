Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday

(source: Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change.

The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.

RELATED: Maha festival prepares to bring music to Omaha’s ears

Market organizers say the farmers market will be open its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and parking is available at the Baxter Arena lots surrounding lot 26.

The market will return to Aksarben Village the following Sunday, August 7.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
WOWT Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerry reacts to Trump's 9/11 comment
Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment
Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash with truck
Lincoln Southwest High School.
Nebraska schools preparing to combat classroom cellphone usage for upcoming school year
Omaha Police alert Kia, Hyundai owners about trending thefts

Latest News

Two cats were in the home at the time of the fire
Cat killed in overnight Omaha house fire
Two cats were in the home at the time of the fire
Pet killed in Omaha house fire
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 29
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - A great summer day ahead of a heat wave