‘Me Too’ founder will speak at Women’s Center for Advancement event in Omaha in August

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade the Women’s Center for Advancement is hosting an event with Tarana Burke, the founder of the “Me Too” movement.

Jannette Taylor, the president and CEO of the WCA says the goal is to have a conversation with Burke about how the “Me Too” movement will move forward.

They will also discuss sexual assault, power dynamics in the workplace, and women’s rights regarding abortion. Proceeds from the event will go back to the WCA and will help women and men in our community who are survivors of domestic violence.

“The event will bring awareness to the ongoing issue of sexual harassment and sexual assault. But hopefully, it will also get some people energized on the local level to start standing up and supporting survivors. The comment that was made after Senator Slama had came forward with her harassment, the statement was ‘what was she wearing?’ and so it’s 2022. We need to get beyond asking stupid questions like that and focus on how do we support survivors so that they’re comfortable coming forward,” said Taylor.

The conversation will take place Wednesday, August 10 from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

#JoinTheConversation at the Holland Center on August 10th for this one-night event with the activist author and founder of the ‘me too.’ Movement.



Purchase your tickets today at https://t.co/4XbayxE9kV#WCABelievesSurvivors pic.twitter.com/yrHEXBBYjo — wcaomaha (@wcaomaha) July 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.