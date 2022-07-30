Maha Festival sees success throughout the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha Festival officially kicked off its two days of fun on Friday and continues throughout Saturday.

A total of 15 bands perform through the two days at Stinson Park. Just like Friday, the day is filled with a variety of bands and artists, ending the night with some big names.

“We’re going to cap off this evening with Beach House,” said Rachel Grace, the executive director of communications and strategy at Maha. “That’s going to put on a really really big wall of sound performance. We can’t wait to see that. Right before the beach house is Princess Nokia. She’s a rapper from new york city.”

Once you enter the gates entering Stinson park, you quickly realize it’s more than just a music festival, it’s an experience.

“There are so many multifaceted things to see and do. From comedy in the comedy tent, youth poets, digital art, performance art, community village, the local vendors.”

With that, the festival brings people from all over to simply have fun.

“It’s an all-inclusive event, look there are kids around, there are families around, there are people carrying their kids, you can drink and have fun,” one festival-goer said. “Yeah, this is a fun event to bring the community together and just have a good time.”

Although the day isn’t over yet, another festival-goer says she feels good about how the festival has gone so far.

“I think it is going to be a success,” she said. “People are continuing to go through the gates and the tickets are out there, sold really good, I’d say maha fest was a success this year”

