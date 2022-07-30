David’s Morning Forecast - A great summer day ahead of a heat wave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A comfortably cool morning for the metro, temperatures dipping into the upper 50s for parts of the area, even some mid-50s in western Iowa. Some patchy fog in southwest Iowa should clear quickly after sunrise. A few clouds will drift through our skies this morning, but otherwise sunny skies are expected today. Temperatures will warm to around 80 by Noon, afternoon highs in the middle 80s. We should actually be slightly below average temperature wise this afternoon, possibly the last time in a while we’ll be able to say that so enjoy it!

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Things start to heat up a little more on Sunday. High temperatures warm into the lower 90s for the metro. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, but the majority of the area will likely stay dry. The heat wave really starts to settle in on Monday, with highs climbing into the middle 90s. Once again an isolated afternoon storm is possible, but most of us should stay dry. High temperatures push toward the century mark by the middle of the week, with little in the way of relief showing up.

Heat Wave Builds Next Week (WOWT)

The hot weather patter looks like it may stick around for quite some time. Odds favor above average temperatures through at least the end of next week, if not longer. That could mean several chances to hit 100 for the Omaha metro with little in the way of rain or storm chances.

Hot weather pattern sticks around (WOWT)

