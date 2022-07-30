David’s Evening Forecast - Cool tonight, heating up Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fantastic July day across the area, plenty of sunshine with low humidity and light winds. Temperatures topped out in the low and mid-80s in the metro, several degrees below average for the end of July. It will be very comfortable for any evening plans, temperatures dip into the 70s by 8pm and we’ll likely see some 60s by 10pm. Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the middle 60s, some patchy fog is possible across southwest Iowa into far southeast Nebraska once again tomorrow morning.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Our break from the more intense heat comes to an end on Sunday. While we start off in the middle 60s, things quickly heat up with middle 80s expected by Noon. A south to southwest breeze at 10 to 20mph will start to pull in higher humidity as well. Afternoon highs should reach 90 to 91 in the metro, but it could feel as hot as 96 thanks to the higher humidity.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures really soar beginning on Monday with highs climbing into the middle 90s. Once the heat moves in, it looks like we will be stuck with it for some time, with highs in the middle to upper 90s for most of next week. No significant break in the heat is showing up until potentially the upcoming weekend. Rain chances also remain sparse throughout the forecast.

Hot weather starting Sunday (WOWT)

