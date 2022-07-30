Cat killed in overnight Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cat was killed in an overnight house fire.

The fire happened near 129th and Jessie avenue. According to fire crews at the scene, neighbors saw the fire on the back deck and called for help at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The neighbors woke up the two residents inside of the affected home and got them to safety.

There were two cats in the home at the time of the fire. One of the two was found and given oxygen on the scene, the other was killed.

Fire crews got the blaze under control less than 15 minutes.

The cause is under investigation, but Omaha Fire believes it was an accident.

