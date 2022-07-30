Benson Days Parade returns after 2-year hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Celebrations returned Saturday morning in Benson for the Benson Days Parade.

The event started at Benson High School and made its way down Maple Street and ended at 63rd.

This was the 11th year of the parade. Festivities went on a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

Organizers say the family-friendly event celebrates the neighborhood and all that makes it special.

“We have a lot of area churches, we have a lot of drill teams, which energize the parade, so it’s just a variety,” said Parade Organizer Kathy Buchanan. “And then businesses in Benson as well.”

Before the parade rolled through Maple Street, members of the St. Paul Church hosted a parking lot sale featuring hundreds of homemade goods and toys.

“For a very good price, and the tub goes with it. I think there’s still a box of Lincoln Logs that are there that are actually wooden instead of plastic,” said Connie Crawford with the parking lot sale.

There was more to look forward to after the parade, with a mural tour.

The festivities then go into Sunday with yoga in the park, a historic downtown tour and a kickball tournament.

