Two new monkeypox cases suspected in Douglas County

More suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are two new suspected cases of monkeypox in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, two more people have been suspected of contracting monkeypox. These are the county’s fifth and sixth reported cases of monkeypox.

These new infections come less than a week after the last suspected case of monkeypox in Douglas County.

DCHD says the risk to the public is still considered to be low, but anyone can be at risk. Anyone who has several minutes of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person is at risk. It is also spread through contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs or body fluids.

Anyone who may have symptoms of monkeypox, especially its characteristic rash that looks like pimples or blisters, should contact a healthcare provider or the health department.

More than 4,900 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S., and more than 21,000 cases have been reported worldwide.

