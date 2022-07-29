Third person dies following April Taboo Nightclub shooting, charges to be updated

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A third person shot at the Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids in April has now died.

The Linn County Attorney’s Office confirmed Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head in the incident, died last week from his injuries.

In a criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9 mm gun to Taboo Nightclub in April. Investigators said surveillance video inside the club shows Rush shooting into the crowd.

Nicole Owens, 35, and Michael Valentine died, and 10 others, including Marvin Cox, were injured. Cox was placed on life support at the time.

Timothy Rush
Timothy Rush(KCRG)

Timothy Rush faces second degree murder, willful injury, and other charges in the deadly shooting. However, the Linn County Attorney’s Office said it anticipates the charges against Rush will be updated next week after the death of Cox.

Rush pleaded not guilty to all charges in May. His defense said Rush was working security for the club that night and fired in self-defense when someone else started shooting.

Law enforcement also arrested Dimione Walker, 29, of Coralville, in connection to the shooting. Walker was arrested in Chicago, where he remains in custody on other charges.

Linn County attorney's office working to get accused Taboo Nightclub shooter back to Iowa to...
Linn County attorney's office working to get accused Taboo Nightclub shooter back to Iowa to face charges(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Werner settles 2020 crash lawsuit for $150 million
Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash with truck
Crash near Greenwood
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Opposite side of the track
Nebraska museum supporters, city leaders on opposite sides of the track over railroad controversy

Latest News

Federal court sentences Omaha man for child porn
WOWT Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerry reacts to Trump's 9/11 comment
Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment
First Alert Monday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Monday starts what may be a long heat wave
Emily's Friday evening forecast
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising