States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more.

Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

However, critics of these lottery-funded programs note that lower-income players foot the bill for benefits they won’t proportionately reap. And the Mega Millions drawing comes as Americans are experiencing decades-high inflation, leaving many with fewer dollars to throw on entertainment.

Some states are already experiencing dips in sales with their lotteries.

