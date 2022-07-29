States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more.
Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.
However, critics of these lottery-funded programs note that lower-income players foot the bill for benefits they won’t proportionately reap. And the Mega Millions drawing comes as Americans are experiencing decades-high inflation, leaving many with fewer dollars to throw on entertainment.
Some states are already experiencing dips in sales with their lotteries.
