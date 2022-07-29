Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful again today before the heat wave next week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool and comfortable out the door this morning with temperatures in the 50s. This is the coolest start to a day since early July. It will feel great and turn into a wonderful afternoon yet again. Highs in the mid 80s will be incredible with low dew points on the muggy meter all day.

Friday Forecast
Muggy Meter
Enjoy the weather today because we still start to warm up a bit more tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. I don’t expect the dew points to go up much yet Saturday but the heat and humidity will noticeably increase by Sunday with highs likely in the 90s.

3 Day Forecast
There is a small chance of a spotty shower or storm Sunday PM but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

Everything is still on track for the heat wave to start Monday of next week and last as far as the forecast goes, well into next weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s each day with heat index values up near 105 each day. You can find more info on our First Alert Weather Day here.

