Ponca area bridge finally finished

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Why did it take so long to repair a road and replace a bridge in the Ponca Hills area just north of Omaha?

A large drainage pipe supporting a bridge on 36th Street at Ponca Road gave way in January of 2021.

Since then, people driving this road needed to find other ways to get around the area.

“For those residents that live there, it’s a very important route. So even though there’s not a lot of traffic on it, it’s very important to the folks that live in that area,” Deputy Douglas County Engineer Jeff Scherzberg told 6 News.

“We did everything we could to get it moving as fast as possible.”

And now a year and a half later, it’s finally done. County engineers originally thought this bridge would be finished before the end of 2021.

However, several factors led to the delay. First, they had to determine why the existing 50-year-old structure failed.

Then, they had to figure out what to put here that will last. Do they install another large pipe system, install a concrete drainage box or just build a new structure?

Weather and supply issues also contributed to the delay. County engineers tell 6 News this is a large drainage system for the Ponca Hills area.

So, the new bridge needs strong lateral support.

But the necessary materials were unavailable, so engineers had to install multiple plates to ensure the bank doesn’t give way.

“It was a significant structure for that area and then we worked with the NRD too to add some grade control structure to the stream below because the pipe that was there before kind of acted like a grade control structure,” Scherzberg said.

But not everyone is glad the new bridge is in place.

A nearby resident who didn’t want to be on camera tells 6 News cars are sometimes coming down the hill on 36th Street at high speeds and sometimes miss the stop sign.

Fortunately, there haven’t been serious crashes here since the bridge reopened last month.

There are still several bridges in the county similar to the one that collapsed in 2021. County engineers tell us they constantly monitor bridges in the area to insure they are structurally sound.

Incidentally, the new bridge cost just over a million dollars.

