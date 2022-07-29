OPPD warns of increase in scam phone calls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people around the metro have complained of scam calls claiming to be OPPD.

According to Omaha Public Power District, there have been more than 450 reports of scam phone calls so far in July, a sharp increase since June, which saw less than half of that number.

This week alone there have been nearly 130 reports of scam calls.

All of these callers claim to be from OPPD and demand money from consumers in some way. They often claim bills are past due and demand a payment over the phone or the customer’s power will be shut off.

In reality, OPPD never takes payments over the phone. The utility company also claims they never cut service on such short notice.

Scammers have also been seen to send text messages, ask consumers to pay with a gift card, and try to get customers to send money using a cash transfer service. They also may leave messages or play a recording to sound more authentic.

OPPD says consumers should remember the following to avoid becoming a victim to a scam:

None of these calls are from the utility. OPPD call center representatives never cold-call a customer demanding immediate payment. If customers were truly overdue on their bills to the point where service could be disconnected, they would receive written notice first. Authentic utility representatives never request payment via a purchased payment card.

Never give personal or financial information to a stranger during an unsolicited phone call.

Do not allow entrance to such a person, without proper credentials or utility authorization, appearing unannounced at your door.

Always ask for identification or verification. OPPD employees always carry identification. Failure to produce identification should always be a tip-off to the customer that something is wrong.

Be wary of sales pitches from companies claiming to represent or work with OPPD.

One of the easiest ways to make payments or check your bill with OPPD is to go online.

