One killed in motorcycle-truck crash in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities confirmed Friday morning that one person was killed in a crash involving a truck and motorcycle.

The crash was reported about 6:40 a.m. just west of 36th and Platteview Road.

Two people were transported from the scene. It wasn’t clear if one of them was the person who died.

Investigators closed Platteview Road between 36th and 42nd Street.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.