Omaha metro nonprofit raises concerns about problem gambling as Mega Millions jackpot jumps more than $1B

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to more than a billion dollars and people all over the country are lining up to get a ticket for Friday’s drawing for a chance to win generational wealth.

That chance is very slim, one in more than 302 million.

Retailers who sell lottery tickets are the only sure winners. The lottery ticket machine at Eagle Food Mart near 37th and Center has been pushing out Mega Million tickets at a red hot rate.

“We are very busy so I think we sell more than 2,000 Mega Million here, people buy a lot some people buy $200 worth $300 worth of tickets, so it has been very crazy,” said Muhammad Ramay.

Across the country, retailers who sell lottery tickets on average make about $15,000 a year, that figure increases when jackpots hit mega-high numbers. In Nebraska, retailers earn about 5.5% of their lottery ticket sales and earn a bonus worth thousands of dollars if they sell the winning ticket.

And there’s also money to be made when people come in to buy soda, chips, or beer. The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped over to more than a billion dollars, the big digital billboards aren’t set up to handle such a big prize.

For many of us buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket give us a chance to dream about what we would do if we hit the more than billion dollar jackpot. But people who deal with problem gamblers worry the big jackpot will bring back some bad habits.

“It’s a struggle for people that have a problem with gambling, seeing these kinds of things they’re triggers and so if they’ve been in recovery for a while and then this comes up,” said Lorelle Mueting, prevention program director.

Lorelle Mueting is the prevention program director with Heartland Family Services, Lorelle oversees substance abuse and gambling prevention in Nebraska and Iowa.

“We want people to know we’re not anti-gambling anti-people going to casinos, people doing sports betting or playing the lottery, we just want to help people who have problems with it. And for 3% of the population, it is a significant problem that they’re losing things that are important to them,” said Mueting.

Business owners say there are some customers who come in and buy two, sometimes $300 worth of tickets at a time.

“Marketing of quick and easy money for doing not much of anything in order to pay your bills is just a bad idea, mega millions jackpot gets a lot of people excited about the fact that they can go gamble and possible then take care of their financial problems. For too many people that turns out to be a very very bad deal,” said David Geier, director of the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance program.

But right now with the Mega Millions jackpot in the billion dollar range, it’s a pretty good deal for retailers.

“Hopefully somebody wins in Nebraska and my gas station so we can get some money,” said Ramay.

“The goal for us is just to make sure that people understand there is help available,” said Mueting.

Lorelle says gambling has become a big part of our society. They’re just worried about people taking too many chances on a more than 300 million to one shot.

Retailers that sell lottery tickets in Nebraska get 5.5% of ticket sales and 1% up to $50,000 for selling a winning ticket. Iowa also collects 5.5% of ticket sales and $10,000 for selling a winning ticket.

If you have or know someone who has a gambling problem you can call 1-800-BETSOFF for help.

