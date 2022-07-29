Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

An Omaha man is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of a child.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was booked into the Douglas County Jail Thursday for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

According to court documents, a Nebraska DHHS caseworker reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that Scott Carrico, 48, allegedly sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 10 and 13.

Court records indicate the incident may have occurred between August 2016 and August 2020.

The same report says another minor also came forward, alleging Carrico also behaved inappropriately with them, years prior, as well.

Court documents also reveal that Carrico admitted to the sexual assault in a text message.

Carrico was booked into jail on Thursday morning. No bond or court date has been set.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

