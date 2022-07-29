Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis.

Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but you can find cannabis dispensaries all around Omaha.

The dispensaries are allowed because CBD is legal on the federal level since 2019. The law allows CBD derived from hemp to be sold as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC.

Inside the shops you can find cannabis, edibles THC vapes and THC oil. They tell you so in the coupons they send out to homes across the metro. That’s concerning for drug prevention counselors.

“Especially for our young people, they’re exposed to it,” said Lorelle Mueting with Heartland Family Service. “I got coupons in the mail too.”

The coupons offer special deals, some free products and even delivery service.

“Those types of marketing techniques when you send a coupon for a free pre-roll to every household in this community in the greater Omaha area, that makes it seem like marijuana is good for you. It’s the same thing as going to the store and using a coupon.”

But the dispensaries advertise that the THC in their products are good for you. They claim it offers pain relief and helps fight depression and anxiety.

We’ve been told the cannabis they sell won’t get you high. They say it’s medicinal.

Lorelle Mueting is the prevention program director for Heartland Family Service and oversees all substance abuse and problem gambling programs in Iowa and Nebraska.

And drug prevention counselors are concerned about the way the dispensaries are advertising their products.

“Those kinds of marketing tactics are really you know they’re dangerous to our young people, especially because this is a complicated, confusing issue.”

