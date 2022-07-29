Jury trial date set for one of the teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher

Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been set for 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 for Jeremy Goodale, one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher last year.

Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. Earlier this month, a judge moved the trial from Jefferson County to Scott County.

The other teen charged in the killing, Willard Miller, was also granted a change of venue for his trial, which will now be held in Council Bluffs.

Graber was 66 years old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

