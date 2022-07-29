Jury trial date set for one of the teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been set for 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 for Jeremy Goodale, one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher last year.

Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. Earlier this month, a judge moved the trial from Jefferson County to Scott County.

The other teen charged in the killing, Willard Miller, was also granted a change of venue for his trial, which will now be held in Council Bluffs.

Graber was 66 years old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

