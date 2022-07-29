Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Werner settles 2020 crash lawsuit for $150 million
Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash with truck
Crash near Greenwood
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Opposite side of the track
Nebraska museum supporters, city leaders on opposite sides of the track over railroad controversy

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought
WOWT Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerry reacts to Trump's 9/11 comment
Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse