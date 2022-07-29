Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey responded Friday regarding former President Trump’s comment about 9/11.

”Well nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11 unfortunately and they should,” said Trump in response to criticism he received for hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament at one of his properties.

It’s that statement from former President Trump that’s sparking outrage amongst post-9/11 families.

“It’s part and parcel on the way he approaches issues that are complicated,” Sen. Kerrey said. “There’s lots of people who come up with alternative versions for what happened on that day.”

The new Liv Golf Tournament is being played at one of Trump’s golf courses and is funded by the Saudi Arabian Government - the home country of a majority of the 9/11 terrorists.

“I am completely understanding of why they’re protesting this alternative golf league. My concern about it has less to do with that. I know it’s important to the United States and important to the world. It shouldn’t be for sale. It matters. Culturally it matters to us.”

Kerrey served on the 9/11 Commission when he was in office.

The commission was created to investigate the attacks on September 11, 2001, and to provide recommendations to help prevent future attacks.

“There are some things that we said we think needs to be investigated further, but it has nothing to do with anything other than what did the Saudis do, what did the Iranians do. The clock ran out on our authorization. there just wasn’t enough time.”

The opposition says the tournament is just a game.

“While some may not agree, we believe golf is a force for good around the world,” Liv Golf said in a statement to NBC News.

Some of golf’s greatest have chosen to play in the Liv Series instead of the PGA Tour, including Americans Phil Mickelson and Matthew Wolff.

