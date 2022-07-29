Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment

There is an outcry over a golf tournament being played at one of the former president's golf courses.
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey responded Friday regarding former President Trump’s comment about 9/11.

”Well nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11 unfortunately and they should,” said Trump in response to criticism he received for hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament at one of his properties.

It’s that statement from former President Trump that’s sparking outrage amongst post-9/11 families.

“It’s part and parcel on the way he approaches issues that are complicated,” Sen. Kerrey said. “There’s lots of people who come up with alternative versions for what happened on that day.”

The new Liv Golf Tournament is being played at one of Trump’s golf courses and is funded by the Saudi Arabian Government - the home country of a majority of the 9/11 terrorists.

“I am completely understanding of why they’re protesting this alternative golf league. My concern about it has less to do with that. I know it’s important to the United States and important to the world. It shouldn’t be for sale. It matters. Culturally it matters to us.”

Kerrey served on the 9/11 Commission when he was in office.

The commission was created to investigate the attacks on September 11, 2001, and to provide recommendations to help prevent future attacks.

“There are some things that we said we think needs to be investigated further, but it has nothing to do with anything other than what did the Saudis do, what did the Iranians do. The clock ran out on our authorization. there just wasn’t enough time.”

The opposition says the tournament is just a game.

“While some may not agree, we believe golf is a force for good around the world,” Liv Golf said in a statement to NBC News.

Some of golf’s greatest have chosen to play in the Liv Series instead of the PGA Tour, including Americans Phil Mickelson and Matthew Wolff.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Werner settles 2020 crash lawsuit for $150 million
Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash with truck
Crash near Greenwood
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Opposite side of the track
Nebraska museum supporters, city leaders on opposite sides of the track over railroad controversy

Latest News

WOWT New Nebraska pro-choice group aims to stop adoration bans
New Nebraska pro-choice group aims to stop adoration bans
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG joins lawsuit against USDA over LGBTQ school guidance
WOWT Judge David May
Gov. Reynolds appoints appeals judge to Iowa Supreme Court
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre