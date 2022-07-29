Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer weekend ahead of a hot stretch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a comfortable end to the work week we’re looking ahead to a warmer weekend... still not bad though!

Pool planner (wowt)

Plan on sunshine and upper 80s Saturday. This will be the best day for outdoor plans with low humidity. Sunday brings a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm with a climb to 93 in the Metro. Both days will be comfortable compared to what’s on the way next week!

Weekend forecast (wowt)

After that the heat is here! Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day, kicking off the hot streak with a high of 98. The heat holds on with no break in sight all of next week. Even the overnight hours will be warm, near 80:

First Alert Weather Day (wowt)

Factoring in humidity our feels like temps will exceed the 90s each day... many afternoons will feel as hot as 105 or more. This puts us into the “dangerous” heat index zone. Stay cool, hydrated and avoid the peak afternoon heat when possible:

HOT stretch (wowt)

