Edge rushers and their role in Nebraska’s defense

6 News WOWT Live at 5
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three days into fall camp and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is already looking at ways to put edge rushers Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, and Ochaun Mathis on the field at the same time.

”I think if you’re a good coach you probably put your best guys on the field at all times. So if they’re the best three pass rushers we got to get them out there. We’ve already started that talk a little bit. You’ve got to have a plan for when they’re all available and you have to have a plan for when they’re not all available,” said Chinander.

Nelson led the Huskers last season with 11.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks, while Tannor recorded 5.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks of his own. At TCU, Mathis collected seven tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

”The edge term has kinda become fashionable. I think a lot of people watch a draft and those guys are referred to as that. I think in most defenses this day-and-age, especially when you’re a multiple front like we are, when you’re playing in the 3-4 space and you’re an outside linebacker then when we move down to our 4 down space those guys are truly defensive ends. So they’re a combination of both that’s why they’ve got to be able to do all three phases: rush the quarterback, set the edge and run, and also be able to drop a little bit,” said Huskers defensive line/edge coach Mike Dawson.

Huskers have an off-day Saturday before three more days of fall camp beginning Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
Werner settles 2020 crash lawsuit for $150 million
Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash with truck
Crash near Greenwood
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Opposite side of the track
Nebraska museum supporters, city leaders on opposite sides of the track over railroad controversy

Latest News

Optimistic Huskers open preseason practice
WOWT Big Red Extra: Season starts with winning expectations
WOWT Big Red Extra: Season starts with winning expectations
Inside Big Red Fan Day at Memorial Stadium
Huskers at Big Ten Media Day in a prove it year