Edge rushers and their role in Nebraska’s defense

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three days into fall camp and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is already looking at ways to put edge rushers Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, and Ochaun Mathis on the field at the same time.

”I think if you’re a good coach you probably put your best guys on the field at all times. So if they’re the best three pass rushers we got to get them out there. We’ve already started that talk a little bit. You’ve got to have a plan for when they’re all available and you have to have a plan for when they’re not all available,” said Chinander.

Nelson led the Huskers last season with 11.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks, while Tannor recorded 5.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks of his own. At TCU, Mathis collected seven tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

”The edge term has kinda become fashionable. I think a lot of people watch a draft and those guys are referred to as that. I think in most defenses this day-and-age, especially when you’re a multiple front like we are, when you’re playing in the 3-4 space and you’re an outside linebacker then when we move down to our 4 down space those guys are truly defensive ends. So they’re a combination of both that’s why they’ve got to be able to do all three phases: rush the quarterback, set the edge and run, and also be able to drop a little bit,” said Huskers defensive line/edge coach Mike Dawson.

Huskers have an off-day Saturday before three more days of fall camp beginning Sunday.

