Creighton releases a very challenging non-conference schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The challenge will start early for Creighton. From mid-November to mid-December the Bluejays will play seven games and six could be against power six programs. The only one that we know will not be, will be against BYU, a program with 12 NCAA appearances since 2000. The Cougars aren’t exactly a pushover.

Creighton will play in the Maui Invitational alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. The bracket will be released in August. The Jays could end up playing three games in Hawaii against power six programs. If not, the Cincinnati Bearcats have 15 NCAA appearances since 2000. The other non-power six program is San Diego State, a team that is no stranger to the Jays after the two teams tangled in the NCAA Tournament this past March. Nothing but good teams in the field, it will be a great test.

The non-conference will wrap up with back-to-back games in Las Vegas against BYU and Arizona State on Dec. 10th and Dec. 12th. The BIG EAST schedule will likely be released in September. The rest of the non-conference schedule is below.

Day, Date Opponent Site

Sun., Oct. 30 DRURY (Exh.) CHI Health Center Omaha

Mon., Nov. 7 ST. THOMAS CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri., Nov. 10 NORTH DAKOTA CHI Health Center Omaha

Mon., Nov. 14 HOLY CROSS CHI Health Center Omaha

Thur., Nov. 17 UC RIVERSIDE CHI Health Center Omaha

Mon., Nov. 21 vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational) Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Tue., Nov. 22 vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational) Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Wed., Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational) Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Thur., Dec. 1 at Texas (Big 12 – BIG EAST Battle) Austin, Texas

Sun., Dec. 4 NEBRASKA CHI Health Center Omaha

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. BYU Las Vegas, Nev. (Michelob Ultra Arena)

Mon., Dec. 12 vs. Arizona State Las Vegas, Nev. (Michelob Ultra Arena)

