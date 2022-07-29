Creighton releases a very challenging non-conference schedule

Creighton's Arthur Kaluma, right, calls out to teammates as Providence's Noah Horchler defends...
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma, right, calls out to teammates as Providence's Noah Horchler defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in New York. Creighton won 85-58. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The challenge will start early for Creighton. From mid-November to mid-December the Bluejays will play seven games and six could be against power six programs. The only one that we know will not be, will be against BYU, a program with 12 NCAA appearances since 2000. The Cougars aren’t exactly a pushover.

Creighton will play in the Maui Invitational alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. The bracket will be released in August. The Jays could end up playing three games in Hawaii against power six programs. If not, the Cincinnati Bearcats have 15 NCAA appearances since 2000. The other non-power six program is San Diego State, a team that is no stranger to the Jays after the two teams tangled in the NCAA Tournament this past March. Nothing but good teams in the field, it will be a great test.

The non-conference will wrap up with back-to-back games in Las Vegas against BYU and Arizona State on Dec. 10th and Dec. 12th. The BIG EAST schedule will likely be released in September. The rest of the non-conference schedule is below.

Day, Date                  Opponent                                                                               Site

Sun., Oct. 30 DRURY (Exh.)                                                               CHI Health Center Omaha

Mon., Nov. 7           ST. THOMAS                                                                 CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri., Nov. 10             NORTH DAKOTA                                                          CHI Health Center Omaha

Mon., Nov. 14         HOLY CROSS                                                                 CHI Health Center Omaha

Thur., Nov. 17         UC RIVERSIDE                                                               CHI Health Center Omaha

Mon., Nov. 21          vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational)     Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Tue., Nov. 22           vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational)     Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Wed., Nov. 23          vs. TBD (Maui Jim Maui Invitational)     Maui, Hawaii (Lahaina Civic Center)

Thur., Dec. 1            at Texas (Big 12 – BIG EAST Battle)                                   Austin, Texas

Sun., Dec. 4              NEBRASKA                                                                    CHI Health Center Omaha

Sat., Dec. 10             vs. BYU                                                     Las Vegas, Nev. (Michelob Ultra Arena)

Mon., Dec. 12          vs. Arizona State                                    Las Vegas, Nev. (Michelob Ultra Arena)

