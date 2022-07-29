Council Bluffs man accused of ramming police cruiser with stolen car, fleeing

(Live 5/File)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after he allegedly took police on a chase with a stolen car.

According to Council Bluffs Police, an officer was patrolling in an unmarked cruiser near 16th Street and 3rd Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Friday when they saw a 2008 Porsche Cayenne that had allegedly been stolen.

The driver of the Porsche then accelerated and allegedly rammed into the front end of the unmarked police cruiser before driving off.

Police started a pursuit that ended near 21st and West Broadway when the suspect lost control and hit another vehicle. The suspect allegedly left the vehicle and began to run off before being arrested.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit at the end of the pursuit complained of pain but refused medical attention.

The suspect is identified by police as Steven Bascue, 41, of Council Bluffs. He is charged with several crimes, including felony assault and theft.

Steven Bascue, 41
Steven Bascue, 41(Council Bluffs Police Department)

