Bellevue West teacher, students make the community their canvas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It looks like a giant postcard located on W. Mission Ave next to Dip Cravers.

The business owner asked Bellevue West art teacher, Trevor Brockhaus, to do it.

His answer was an easy yes.

“It would be something that we could do for community outreach. It could get some real-world experience for these students instead of just doing our traditional art projects we do in the classroom,” said Brockhaus.

Five seniors from Bellevue West High School are helping him.

“They’re all great artists. They love to paint and stuff. And I also am paying them a little. Each one got to pick a letter, and I’m paying them for each letter.”

To beat the heat, they start painting at 7 a.m., but that early wake-up is a no-brainer for Alexis Robert.

“It’s just honesty worth it to be able to do something that we love, that other people are going to love. It’s worth getting up in the mornings and it’s enough fun that it doesn’t feel like work,” said Alexis.

She says she drives past the area often to get ice cream or see her grandparents.

“I think it’ll be awesome to be able to constantly drive down here and look at it and be like, ‘I was a part of that,’” she said.

“This mural will be here for hopefully for years to come, and it can impact the community. A lot of people can see it get others involved with art,” said Brockhaus.

The mural is set to finish in the coming weeks, with it complete in time for the Arrow to Aerospace Parade on August 20.

