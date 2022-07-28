Advertisement

Werner settles crash lawsuit for $150 million

A Werner Enterprises truck
A Werner Enterprises truck(Nati Harnik | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-based Werner Enterprises announced a $150 million settlement Thursday of a motor vehicle crash lawsuit in Texas.

In a statement, the trucking company disputed allegations from the parents of two children who were killed in May 2020.

According to Werner, a vehicle was stopped in the travel lane of Interstate 30 near Sulphur Springs, Texas, about 5 a.m. on the day of the tragedy. Three adults walked away from the vehicle and left two children inside.

Soon after, a Werner truck, which the company says was traveling below the speed limit, struck the parked vehicle and two children were killed. Werner called their deaths a tragedy but also pointed out that investigating officers placed no fault on Werner or its driver and that one of the adults from the vehicle was criminally charged with the death of the children.

In its statement, Werner said it chose not to publicly disclose the names of the people involved.

“The circumstances of this tragic accident were set in motion by the decision to park a vehicle on a highway in the lane of travel, as indicated in the investigating officer’s report,” Werner’s Chief Legal Officer Nathan Meisgeier said in the statement. “Nonetheless, corporate defendants are facing ‘nuclear verdicts’ in courtrooms across the country, including in Texas. Werner believes it prudent to resolve this case, to bring closure for the family affected by this tragic accident and to protect Werner, its employees, and its shareholders. Our sincere prayers and condolences remain with the family.”

