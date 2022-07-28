Sarpy County Meta data center campus to grow even bigger

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Meta, better known as the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other apps, announced Thursday that it will make its Sarpy County data center even bigger.

Meta broke ground on the center in Papillion in 2017. In March 2021, 6 News WOWT reported that the company announced a second expansion to ultimately build eight buildings amounting to 3.6 million square feet.

On Thursday, Meta said another building will be constructed in Springfield to make the center a nine-building, 4 million square foot campus.

The data center went online in 2019 which helps power Meta’s technologies. The company said Thursday that the Sarpy Data Center will continue to be supported by 100% renewable energy made possible by its investments in wind energy including a wind farm in Dixon County, Nebraska.

Meta added that it remained committed to Sarpy County. It has provided grants and other support totaling more than $2.5 million through partnerships with schools, nonprofits, and the business community.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.