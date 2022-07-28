Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable end of the week. Big time heat next week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and storms have moved south but we still have quite a few high clouds to get rid of today. We should get quite a bit of afternoon sunshine later today allowing highs to warm into the mid 80s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points will drop on the muggy meter later this afternoon making for a very comfortable day with a light north breeze.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Clouds will increase overnight into Friday morning and again will move out Friday afternoon. Expect another pleasant afternoon in the mid 80s Friday afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday is a touch warmer and perhaps an bit more humid but still right in line with where a late July day should be.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Big time heat is still on track starting Monday with highs in the 97-102 range as far as the forecast can see at least through next weekend.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

