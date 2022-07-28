Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable end of the week. Big time heat next week.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and storms have moved south but we still have quite a few high clouds to get rid of today. We should get quite a bit of afternoon sunshine later today allowing highs to warm into the mid 80s.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points will drop on the muggy meter later this afternoon making for a very comfortable day with a light north breeze.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Clouds will increase overnight into Friday morning and again will move out Friday afternoon. Expect another pleasant afternoon in the mid 80s Friday afternoon.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday is a touch warmer and perhaps an bit more humid but still right in line with where a late July day should be.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Big time heat is still on track starting Monday with highs in the 97-102 range as far as the forecast can see at least through next weekend.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
Omaha Police investigating two deaths at overdose scene
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG joins lawsuit against USDA over LGBTQ school guidance
A medical helicopter prepares to receive a patient after an incident Monday, July 25, 2022, at...
Two remain at Nebraska Medicine after incident at Bennington Lake

Latest News

HOT next week
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heading into a drier, eventually hotter, pattern
WOWT 6 First Alert Weather: Open Door Mission prepares for 100 Degree heat
6 First Alert Weather: Open Door Mission prepares for 100 Degree heat
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One last chance of rain for the week
Tuesday evening severe risk
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storm chances ahead of a drier end to the week