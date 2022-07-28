Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable end of the week. Big time heat next week.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and storms have moved south but we still have quite a few high clouds to get rid of today. We should get quite a bit of afternoon sunshine later today allowing highs to warm into the mid 80s.
Dew points will drop on the muggy meter later this afternoon making for a very comfortable day with a light north breeze.
Clouds will increase overnight into Friday morning and again will move out Friday afternoon. Expect another pleasant afternoon in the mid 80s Friday afternoon.
Saturday is a touch warmer and perhaps an bit more humid but still right in line with where a late July day should be.
Big time heat is still on track starting Monday with highs in the 97-102 range as far as the forecast can see at least through next weekend.
