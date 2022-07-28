Police investigate after woman stabbed in north Omaha neighborhood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at least once Thursday morning near a residence in a north Omaha neighborhood.
Officers at the scene told 6 News that the woman was transported to a hospital and another person was taken to Omaha Police Department Headquarters for questioning after the incident reported around 9 a.m. near 20th and Paul streets, north of Cuming Street.
The victim’s daughter came to the scene and spoke with police, and other witnesses were also interviewed at the scene. Neighbors across the street told 6 News that they have seen people frequently coming in and out of the home.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
