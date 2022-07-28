One dead in 3-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash late Wednesday night.

According to Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota, it happened south of Highway 6 and Greenwood Drive near Greenwood before 10 p.m. He says there were three vehicles involved and four people. One person was killed, another taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital and two people were treated at the scene. Our reporter at the scene says all three vehicles were either on their side or upside down. Nebraska State Patrol is investigating with Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisting. In addition to Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Waverly and Ashland Volunteer Fire & Rescue departments, Cass County EMS and StarCare also responded to the scene. Right now, Highway 6 is closed from Church Road to Highway 63. Chief Sobota says the highway should reopen by the time the Thursday morning commute begins.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

