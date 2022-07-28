Omaha Police alert Kia, Hyundai owners about trending thefts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department on Thursday was warning the public about a trend in car thefts they’re seeing in the Omaha-metro.

It’s not unlike a trend happening nationwide: Posts about Kia and Hyundai vehicles — particularly Kias made in 2011 or later and 2015 and newer Hyundais — getting stolen have been trending on TikTok and other social media sites. According to an email from an OPD spokesman, there are videos of “Kia Boyz” stealing the cars and filming themselves driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and narrowly missing other cars.

“Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted as they are easier to steal than other manufacturers,” the OPD spokesman said.

Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles reported in the first seven months of 2022 have shown an 80% increase compared to thefts of those vehicles in 2020 and 2021.

OPD’s Auto Theft Unit advises owners of these sorts of vehicles to be sure to always remove the keys and to lock their doors and close the windows. They are also encouraged to install alarms or use other anti-theft devices, such as immobilizers or tracking devices; and to make sure not to leave a spare key in or near their vehicles.

OPD encourages the public to make sure to report any sort of suspicious activity they might see in neighborhoods, parking lots, or apartment complexes by calling 911.

