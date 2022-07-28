Heartland Hope Mission doesn’t see high demand going away anytime soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The impact of inflation is making it tough for food pantries across the country to keep up with the growing demand.

For instance, Heartland Hope Mission says they’re seeing an increase of 45% more clients needing food and rent help, compared to last summer.

The pantry’s total food costs have gone up, due to the higher prices of items and because they’re having to buy more food.

Even as kids head back to school in just a few weeks, and free lunch programs resume, they don’t see this demand going away anytime soon.

“With inflation at 9.1%, we anticipate seeing families in need for the next probably two to three years until we’re able to see things turn around. So we just encourage people that are able to make a donation of any amount, everything helps to feed our neighbors that are in need,” says Chelsea Salifou, CEO of Heartland Hope Mission.

If they continue on this trend, the pantry will end up serving over 65,000 people this year.

To help families out before the semester starts, Heartland Hope Mission is hosting a back-to-school giveaway Saturday, July 30th at their South O location at 2021 U Street from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Families that are struggling to make ends meet can come in, get a backpack and some school supplies here at Heartland Hope Mission,” says Salifou.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.