Firefighters battle late-night blaze in vacant north Omaha home

(WLUC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Firefighters battled a fire that ignited in a north Omaha neighborhood late Wednesday.

Omaha Fire crews were called at 10:45 p.m. to the area of 40th Street and Camden Avenue, south of Sorensen Parkway, after a tree fire was reported.

According to the OFD report, firefighters found a working fire at a vacant single-family residence in that area, with flames coming out of the back and side of the home.

“Fire quickly spread into the roof of the home and fire crews had to fight the fire from the exterior defensively,” the report states. “The structure held a large fuel load of household belongings in the attic space which made the fire difficult to extinguish.”

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 11:36 p.m., according to the report, which indicated that three OFD engines and two trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Structure damages were estimated at $51,300, the report states.

The fire and its cause remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG joins lawsuit against USDA over LGBTQ school guidance
Omaha Police investigating two deaths at overdose scene
A Werner Enterprises truck
Werner settles 2020 crash lawsuit for $150 million

Latest News

South Omaha receives $1M in federal funding to revitalize Plaza De La Raza
WOWT Omaha City Council moves 10 charter amendment recommendations forward
Omaha City Council moves 10 charter amendment recommendations forward
WOWT Omaha Police investigate suspected overdose deaths
Omaha Police investigate suspected overdose deaths
WOWT South Omaha community secures funds for Plaza De La Raza
South Omaha community secures funds for Plaza De La Raza