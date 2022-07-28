Firefighters battle late-night blaze in vacant north Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Firefighters battled a fire that ignited in a north Omaha neighborhood late Wednesday.

Omaha Fire crews were called at 10:45 p.m. to the area of 40th Street and Camden Avenue, south of Sorensen Parkway, after a tree fire was reported.

According to the OFD report, firefighters found a working fire at a vacant single-family residence in that area, with flames coming out of the back and side of the home.

“Fire quickly spread into the roof of the home and fire crews had to fight the fire from the exterior defensively,” the report states. “The structure held a large fuel load of household belongings in the attic space which made the fire difficult to extinguish.”

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 11:36 p.m., according to the report, which indicated that three OFD engines and two trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Structure damages were estimated at $51,300, the report states.

The fire and its cause remain under investigation.

