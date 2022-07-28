Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Comfortable ahead of a long hot stretch

Emily's 6 Thursday Evening Forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve enjoyed a beautiful Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s for most! Friday is another comfortable day, mid 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity. Enjoy!

We’ll be a bit more humid, but still tolerable, this weekend with sunshine and upper 80s Saturday. Sunday brings a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm with upper 80s once again. After that the heat is here! Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day, kicking off the hot streak with a high of 98. The heat holds on with no break in sight all of next week. Even the overnight hours will be warm:

Factoring in humidity our feels like temps will exceed the 90s each day... many afternoons will feel as hot as 105 or more. This puts us into the “dangerous” heat index zone. Stay cool, hydrated and avoid the peak afternoon heat when possible:

