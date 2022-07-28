6 First Alert Weather Day: Monday starts what may be a long heat wave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’ve made Monday a 6 First Alert Weather Day as that looks to be the start of a long hot stretch of weather that easily extends into next weekend.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Highs on Monday will reach into the upper 90s with enough humidity to make it feel as hot as 105 at the hottest in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s or lower 100s are likely all of that week into next weekend as well. As of now Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day with heat index values that may get close to 108 in the afternoon.

Peak Heating (WOWT)

The potential is there for next weekend to be the hottest weather as that is when the jet stream is the farthest north and the ridge of heat will be the strongest.

Heat Ridge (WOWT)

Little cooling will take place overnight as well with many morning lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s each day. This prolonged stretch of heat can be dangerous for humans and animals and will likely be the worst we’ve had so far this summer. Make sure you take the proper precautions starting Monday for the foreseeable future. Keep up to date on the latest 10 Day forecast here.

Heat Dangers (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.