Superior residents react to second earthquake in 10 days

For the second time in under 10 days, southern Nebraska felt an earthquake.
By Leroy Triggs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - For the second time in under 10 days, southern Nebraska felt an earthquake. It came around 7 a.m. waking up the residents of Superior and registering a 3.6 on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake happened near Diamond Road in Jewell County, Kansas only two miles from the location of the July 17 earthquake. No damage was recorded, but it rattled the nerves of some residents.

“I wasn’t expecting something like this to happen again, this close within 10 days apart,” said Donald Tyler. “I was asleep and all of a sudden I felt the house shaking and I’m like ‘oh Lord is this another earthquake again, hopefully my house doesn’t get damaged.’”

It’s an unusual event for any region of the Great Plains to experience an earthquake but according to the Kansas geological survey, more than 10 earthquakes have been recorded in Jewell County since 2013.

“I have been noticing that there have been more earthquakes in this area down in Jewell County,” said Tyler. “We have felt a couple of little tremors but nothing like we had felt this morning and then what we had felt like on the 17th.

Most earthquakes in the area don’t make it above a five on the Richter Scale, keeping the risk of anything catastrophic happening as unlikely and minimal. Some people in Superior and the rest of southern Nebraska are on high alert for anything now.

“I got a mother-in-law that lives in Hastings,” Tyler said. “She said ‘we didn’t feel nothing’ and I was like ‘it brought us out of bed.’”

Like many Nebraskans, Donald Tyler hadn’t experienced an earthquake until last week. With the recent earthquake activity in the area, Superior residents are prepared for it to happen again.

In less than a week's time, another quake rocks southern Nebraska
Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

