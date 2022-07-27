Special equipment, cruisers help keep Omaha Police K9s safe from summer heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a week of blistering heat in the rearview and another on the way, the Omaha Police Department shows how they keep their police K9s safe from the boiling temperatures.

“As a K9 handler, our number one priority is the safety of our dog, I mean they live with us, we do everything together,” says Officer and handler David Staskiewicz about his partner, K9 Dominic.

On those long, hot summer days, working with K9 Dominic means some extra preparation.

“Our day has to start early because if our trucks are sitting outside and it’s hot, like last week it was 120 degrees [Fahrenheit] inside his kennel, so before the shift, I’ll go out, open the windows, get some air going through, turn on the air conditioning,” he says.

Ofc. Staskiewicz and K9 Dominic are on OPD’s bomb unit. If Dominic gets too hot, he’s not able to conduct searches and do his job properly.

Besides the water bowl and back up bottle, Staskiewicz’s truck is specially equipped to protect Dominic and protect his ability to do his difficult job.

“This is our heat alarm right here,” he says, pointing to a meter on the truck’s dashboard. “This monitors the temperature, there’s two sensors inside the back of the vehicle and it monitors that at all times, it monitors the top and the bottom of the kennel.”

The K9s aren’t needed on every single call, sometimes they wait in the cruiser while their officer takes care of the call.

“You’ll notice, if people ever see our trucks out, our trucks are always running,” Staskiewicz says. He also says he avoids responding to calls that are longer and would require Dominic to stay inside the car alone for long periods of time.

If there’s a call he needs to respond to that will take several hours, Staskiewicz will take Dominic home or to another location where there’s an indoor, air-conditioned kennel.

OPD K9 handlers also usually have pagers on their belt that can show them the temperature inside the car when they aren’t close by.

If the air in the car turns off, or the temperature in the K9′s kennel gets above what it’s set to, Staskiewicz says they’ll know. He says it happened during a hot day last summer.

“The horn will start to honk, the windows will go down in the back, there’s a cage so they still can’t get out obviously, but they’re trying to get circulation in there in case of an emergency,” he says.

The Nebraska State Patrol says they have these same systems, too. If it gets too hot in the car, an alarm on their pager will also sound, alerting the officer. The pager can also open the door to the cruiser to get the K9 out.

But even with all that technology, accidents can still happen. OPD has never lost a K9 due to heat exhaustion, but the Nebraska State Patrol has.

NSP tells 6 News they updated their technology after the system inside a K9 cruiser failed, leading to the dog’s death. Even though that was more than 10 years ago, it still happens today.

In 2021, six police K9s from across the country died from heat exhaustion and only one was while the dog was helping with a search. Two died after their officers forgot them in the back of their cruisers, and three others died after the air conditioning system malfunctioned while on calls and their officers weren’t close.

Two K9s, one in California and one in Florida, have died from heatstroke so far this year.

For these reasons, Ofc. Staskiewicz says he’s always extra careful.

“We’ll go out every 30 minutes just to make sure, so I can visually see the vehicle is running, and it’s a peace of mind thing, cause like I said he’s our partner and everything we want to do is to keep them safe.”

Although police have special equipment and cars to keep their dogs safe, they remind the public to never leave pets inside cars alone, especially on hot days.

Since June 1, the Nebraska Humane Society and animal control have responded to 167 calls of pets being left unattended in hot vehicles.

