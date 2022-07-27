Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One last chance of rain for the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is some fog around the area to start the day but it likely won’t last long. Sunshine will win out for a good portion of the day thought before some clouds move in late this afternoon. We’ll be able to warm well into the upper 80s this afternoon as the muggy meter drops off a bit later today.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

There is the threat of a few showers after 3pm into the evening hours but there likely won’t be many on the map. An isolated storm or two is possible too but most likely stay to the west.

Rain Chance
Rain Chance(WOWT)

Consider yourself lucky if you get a tenth or two of moisture out of this round of showers before they exit overnight. Then cooler and less humid air will filter in for the rest of the week. Highs in the mid and upper 80s should feel pretty good from Thursday through Saturday thanks to dew points mostly in the pleasant range on the muggy meter.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Heat is on the way next week starting Monday. Highs in the 95 to 100 degree range are likely each and every day.

