Open Door Mission in need of water, supplies as temperatures rise again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re getting a little break from the intense heat right now but the red hot weather is forecast to return.

Omaha metro area homeless shelters are dealing with another round of trying to help those caught outside. When the temperatures were in the triple digits, there were some who made the choice to go outside and try to enjoy the day despite the heat.

But there are others who have little or no choice, they’re outside in the elements because they have no place of their own to go, to get out of the heat, and that creates problems.

“Dehydration a lot, sunburn skin issues, they’re not prepared for the weather and some are not quite aware of what serious conditon they’re in. So we do have a free health and healing clinic so we can help people or get them services if needed. A lot of it is just lack of water, lack of food right now,” said Amy Harvey.

Amy Harvey is with the Open Door Mission and says this summer has been hard on the homeless.

“We have more people coming in for shelter to grab a quick meal leave with some bottled waters, sack lunches, sunscreen chapstick that kind of stuff and we do street ministry as well, where we deliver sack lunches and water to people who are out on the streets.”

Forecasters tell us the temperatures are set to rise again next week and the mission will need more bottled water and other supplies.

“We would go as far as asking for some tents or some of those plastic mats that people make to give to people on the street so they could have some kind of shelter something to get off of the ground.”

Amy says the Open Door Mission will need help so they can continue to work to keep people safe who can’t get out of the heat.

If you would like to help with bottled water or other donations you can call the Open Door Mission at 402-422-1111.

