Omaha Police investigating two deaths at overdose scene

A third person at the scene was transported to the hospital after paramedics administered narcan.
(WBNG 12 News)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that officers are looking into the deaths of two people found dead when paramedics were assisting a woman who was apparently experiencing an overdose.

At 6:32 p.m. Monday, police were called to a residence near 30th Street and Larimore Avenue, according to an OPD news release.

Upon arrival, officers found Omaha Fire Department paramedics administering Narcan to a 39-year-old woman who was later transported to UNMC, the release states.

While at the scene, officers found two other people who had died: John Layton, 35, and Ashley Newburn, 32, were declared dead at the scene, according to the OPD release.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, the release states.

