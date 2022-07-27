Nebraska youth corrections employee seriously injured after assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was seriously injured after an assault Monday.

The staff member went to a hospital and officials determined they have a serious injury.

According to the release, the inmate punched the employee multiple times in the head when the employee tried to restrain the inmate after reports of the inmate trying to physically move around the staff member and “refused multiple directives.”

There is an investigation underway.

